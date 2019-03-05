|
Leona L. Heifner
Stilesville - Leona L. Heifner, 84, of Stilesville, passed away March 2, 2019. She was born December 14, 1934 to the late Ralph and Pearl (Thomas) Lopossa in Indianapolis, IN. She was a cafeteria worker at Cascade High School from 1997-2002. Leona is survived by two daughters, Brinda E. (Dan) Howard and Charlotte Sharpe; a sister, Barbara Jean West; a granddaughter, Brandy (Michael) Fair; and two great grandsons, Bradyn and Nathaniel Fair. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Heifner. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 7 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Center Valley Cemetery, Belleville. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019