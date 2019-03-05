Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stilesville - Leona L. Heifner, 84, of Stilesville, passed away March 2, 2019. She was born December 14, 1934 to the late Ralph and Pearl (Thomas) Lopossa in Indianapolis, IN. She was a cafeteria worker at Cascade High School from 1997-2002. Leona is survived by two daughters, Brinda E. (Dan) Howard and Charlotte Sharpe; a sister, Barbara Jean West; a granddaughter, Brandy (Michael) Fair; and two great grandsons, Bradyn and Nathaniel Fair. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Heifner. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 7 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Center Valley Cemetery, Belleville. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
