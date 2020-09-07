I'm so sorry for your loss. Lee was a wonderful and kind woman, who always treated me like a part of the family. Elizabeth, Susan, Bud, and family, I'm sending you love and prayers.
Teresa Bodem-Linebaugh
Family Friend
September 8, 2020
Such a special friend! I count Darrell and me grateful to have been a part of Lee's and Bud's life. We will miss her: she truly has earned her angel's wings. Ebbie and Darrell Crawford
Ebbie Crawford
Family Friend
September 7, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of your moms passing Elizabeth and Family. May god bless and watch over you all to get thru this time. Your angel will always be with you till you meet again. Love Craig and Michelle Trimble.
Michelle Trimble
Friend
September 7, 2020
From the beginning of our marriage, 49 years ago when Bud married us, Lee was always a special person in our lives. So sorry to learn of her passing.
JB & Millie Orendorff
Friend
