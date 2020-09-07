1/
Leona Porter "Lee" Morack
1941 - 2020
Leona "Lee" Porter Morack

Greenwood, IN - Leona "Lee" Porter Morack, 79, Greenwood, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Graveside services: Saturday, 2PM, at Greenwood Cemetery. Complete obituary and condolences at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Lee was a wonderful and kind woman, who always treated me like a part of the family. Elizabeth, Susan, Bud, and family, I'm sending you love and prayers.
Teresa Bodem-Linebaugh
Family Friend
September 8, 2020
Such a special friend! I count Darrell and me grateful to have been a part of Lee's and Bud's life. We will miss her: she truly has earned her angel's wings. Ebbie and Darrell Crawford
Ebbie Crawford
Family Friend
September 7, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of your moms passing Elizabeth and Family. May god bless and watch over you all to get thru this time. Your angel will always be with you till you meet again. Love Craig and Michelle Trimble.
Michelle Trimble
Friend
September 7, 2020
From the beginning of our marriage, 49 years ago when Bud married us, Lee was always a special person in our lives. So sorry to learn of her passing.
JB & Millie Orendorff
Friend
