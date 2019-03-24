|
|
Leonard Franklin Sheats
Carmel - Leonard Franklin Sheats - dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather - died on March 13, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1929, in Indianapolis to Fred and Ruth Sheats.
As a young man, Leonard worked in his father's dry cleaning business which was located on Central Avenue in downtown Indianapolis. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1949. Leonard was a Golden Gloves boxing champion. He also boxed for the Army and served in Korea. Leonard worked at Chrysler Corporation, Indiana Gas Company, Pyrofax Gas Company, and Sheats Tool & Supply Company. He was the Breakfast Optimist Man of the Year in New Castle. He was a member of the Hinkle Masonic Lodge #310 in Derning.
Leonard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Myrtle "Mickey" Sheats and a grandson, Stuart Vayo. He leaves behind: a daughter, Marshella "Shelly" (Stephen) Harkness, and a son, Frederick "Fred" Sheats; four grandchildren, Peter (Courtney) Vayo, Alexandra Sheats, Jill (Brian) McGinnis, and Keith Harkness; five great-grandchildren, Madison Toomey, Charlotte McGinnis, William McGinnis, Ayden Harkness, Mason Harkness, and Graham Vayo; and one great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Toomey.
Dedicated Colts fans, Leonard and Mickey, obtained season tickets in the first lottery, 1984, and the family still owns those four seats and attends all games. Leonard relished watching Pacers, IU, and Butler basketball victories. He participated in several Indianapolis 500 Mini-Marathons. An avid golfer, Leonard celebrated a hole-in-one at Mohawk Hills Golf Course in 2002. Leonard and Mickey were on the original founder's committee for St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Carmel. He was a true gentleman who loved to spend time with his family and friends.
A private ceremony will be held at the Columbarium at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Carmel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church in his memory. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019