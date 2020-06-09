Joyce and family,
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Leonard "Jerry" Gerald Endres
Speedway IN - Leonard Gerald Endres, 87 years old
Leonard "Jerry" died on June 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Joyce (Anderson) Endres, his children Sally (Joe) Burnell, Mike (Lori) Endres, David (Annie) Endres, and Suzy (Bill) Evans. He and Joyce have 10 grandchildren: Jane (Aloria Frost) Burnell, James Burnell, Michael Endres, Jennifer (Charlie) Tuel, Danielle (Chad Duncan) Endres, Katie Endres, Maggie Endres, Tyler Evans, Riley (Drew Berger) Evans, and Bailey Evans, as well as 5 great-grandchildren: Brenden Endres, Brodie Endres, Brayden Tuel, Brody Tuel, and Ashlynn Scales.
He and siblings David Edward (Robby Lou) Endres and Mary Helen (Frank) Shea were raised by their parents, Leonard Charles and Delia Mary (King) Endres, in Speedway, Indiana. He graduated Speedway High School in 1951 and began his career at Allison Transmission. He then joined the Air Force where he was an airplane mechanic stationed at Sheppard AFB, Texas, and Tyndall AFB, Florida. He returned to Speedway and Allison to start skilled trade classes to become an electrician. He retired from Allison in 1992. He met the love of his life when his best friend John Powell and her twin sister Joann Anderson Powell invited them on a double date. He and Joyce were married on August 13, 1960. They bought a house in Speedway and lived and loved there for the next 60 years raising their family.
All of us will miss this wonderful man. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, in-law, father, grandfather, and uncle to a grateful family over several generations and across the country. We are all better people for having him in our lives, and we thank him daily for his love, guidance and support. He was the foundation of an extended family with strong, deep roots and a whole lot of love we share.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org)
Friends & family may gather at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Speedway on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. A mass of remembrance will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 435 West Troy. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.conklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.