Entrepreneur, civic leader and beloved family member, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was 91.



Lenny was born on October 25, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI to the late David and Goldie Newman. He was a graduate of Jasper High School and Purdue University, where he was an accordion soloist with the Varsity Glee Club, and Washington University in St. Louis, MO where he completed his graduate studies.



Lenny was a gemologist and owned clothing and jewelry retail businesses. He was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom, awarded the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash and Purdue Distinguished Alumnus, and served as president and board member of numerous social and civic organizations in Jasper, IN and Bloomington, IN.



Lenny is survived by his wife, Louise "Lou" Shainberg Newman; children Shelley (Joe) Smuckler, Marty (Shirley) Newman, Alan (Shelley) Newman, Heidi Newman and Dee (Ron) Bloom; grandchildren, Lori and David Smuckler, Julie Steiner, Andrew, Julie and Cara Bloom, Kelsey Newman, Kay Majdanik, and Jon-Michael Gioe; 7 great grandchildren. Lenny was preceded in death by grandson Bruce Duncan.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3750 East 3rd Street, Bloomington, IN at noon. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Gardens, 310 N. Johnson Ave, Bloomington, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, St. Vincent Hospice or the Newman-Shainberg Scholarship at I.U. Jacobs School of Music.



Friends may leave a message of condolence, or tribute to Lenny by visiting www.arnmortuary.com