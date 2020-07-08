Leonard T. Barton II



McEwen - Mr. Leonard T. Barton II, age 85 of McEwen, TN, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home. He was born January 28, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Barton was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked as a Policeman for the FBI and a Forensic Photographer prior to his retirement. The family's wishes are for cremation. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



Survivors include; Son: Leonard T. Barton III of Alabama; Daughters: Christeann A. Barton (David Jackson) of Virginia, Vanya Kay Cobb of Alabama; Brother: Dewayne Barton of New York; Sisters: Doris McCall of New York, Patricia Mitchem of Georgia, Laverne Portis of Indiana, Phyllis Laster (Charles) of Indiana, Shirley Coe of Indiana, Brenda Barton of Indiana; Sister-in-law: Denise Barton; Grandchildren: Damon Leon Robinson, Jemal Lemar Moore, Janora Huff, Dwight Cobb, Jr. and a host of Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Friends, and his Second Family Marty and Karen Lagan



Preceded in death by: Parents: Leonard T. Barton and Dorothy Chatman Barton; Brother: Michael L. Barton; Sister: Barbara Jean McIntosh; Brothers-in-law: Freddick McCall, Ben K. Coe, Simon Portis, Michael S. Martin



Arrangements by the Humphreys County Funeral Home









