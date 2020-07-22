1/1
Leora Shores
1921 - 2020
Leora Shores

Indianapolis - Leora E. Shores, 99, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on July 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Leora was born in Lebanon, Kentucky to Irene Turner and Elmer T. Lee on May 4, 1921. She received her primary and secondary education at parochial schools in Lebanon, Kentucky. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Earl Donald Shores on August 30, 1957, in NYC, New York. She worked in Retail Sales in Indiana, New York, and Ohio. Leora loved sewing, crocheting, and gardening both flowers and vegetables. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family. She was blessed with a long wonderful life.

Leora is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald Shores; her parents, and her stepbrother, Harry Yee.

Leora leaves to cherish her memory: Caregiver/Sister-in-law, Joyce Sanders, Brothers-in-law: Joseph Sanders, Sr., Anthony L, and Michael F. Shores; Special cousins: Deborah Turner Smith; Vincent Smith, Jr., Charles Turner(all of New York), Dr. Shairi Turner Davis (Tallahassee, FL), and Kaigani Turner (California); and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be 10AM-12PM with the service directly following on Saturday, July 25th at Crown Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
