Leroy Carpenter
1938 - 2019
Leroy Carpenter

Indianapolis - Leroy Carpenter, 81, passed away peacefully in his home on September 14, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jean (Ordway) Carpenter, as well as his children, Julie Parish (Jeff), Renee Garrity (Norm), Denise Bergfeld (Greg), Jerry Smith, and Gayle Smith (Porter). Lee's memory will also be cherished by his siblings, Donnie Carpenter, Joyce Campbell (Houston), Judy Northen (James), and Tammy Carpenter. Lee was a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Margis, two infant sons, his parents, Otha Carpenter and Nora Gooch, and his brother, Joe Carpenter. Per Lee's request there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
