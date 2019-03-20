Resources
In Loving Memory of

Lecoy Motley, Sr.

Feb 22, 1983- Mar 20, 2009

It's been 10 years since we lost you. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the days before that too. We think of you in silence. We all can speak your name. All we have are memories and your pictures in a frame. Your memories are our keepsakes, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.

Love, your family.

.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
