|
|
Leroy Sexton
Indianapolis, IN - On October 25, 2019 at 11:30pm Leroy Sexton passed on to be with God and his beloved wife, Janice Sexton. He retired from Harvester in April 1986 and was a faithful man of God.
He leaves behind his children, Lisa Lewis, Lee Sexton, and Jo Sexton; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings.
Private cremation services were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019