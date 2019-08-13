|
|
Lesley Davis
Indianapolis - Lesley V. Davis, 66, passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at University Heights Health & Living Community. He was born on February 18, 1953 in Jamestown, Kentucky to the late Kirby Leonard and Mary Ada (Connor) Davis. Growing up in Indianapolis with his many siblings, Lesley took life in stride. As a young man, he secured work with Philco Ford as a production worker until becoming disabled. A lovable and laid-back man, Lesley was an artist at heart; from playing rhythm guitar in a band with his brother, Lonnie, to coloring and painting pictures, he brought warmth and joy to all who had the pleasure to know him. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Jean Davis, brother, Lonnie Davis and two infant siblings. Survivors include his siblings, Leon (wife, Mary) Davis of Indianapolis, Larry (wife, Debra) Davis of Cloverdale, Lavonne Blankenship, Loretta Davis both of Indianapolis, Jane Huff (husband, Randy) of Alaska, Jeffrey Davis of Indianapolis, Destry Davis of Kentucky, Lisa (husband, Mannix) Perez of Indianapolis, and sister in law, Sue Davis of Monrovia; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held from 2:30pm to 3:30pm, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Light Memorial & Funeral Chapel in Monrovia. A Celebration of Life Service began promptly at 3:30pm, and Curtis Davis officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. To share a favorite story, send the family an online condolence or light a candle in Lesley's memory visit www.lightmemorial.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019