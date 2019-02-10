|
Lesley Jean Addleman
Brownsburg - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Lesley Jean Addleman, age 62, on February 1, 2019. Lesley was born on November 23, 1956 with significant disabilities. Despite this, she lived her life to its fullest. Her life was a lesson in courage, determination and perseverance and of loving the life you are given. Her outlook on life was a gift to all who were lucky enough to know her. She was a tribute to her loving parents who were determined to raise her with the same experiences and opportunities as her four siblings. Among her other challenges, she was legally blind, but that didn't stop her from going to school, swimming, playing, riding (and jumping!) horses and helping run her parents' small farm, using her golf cart. She also worked in several sheltered workshops and in the Dow AgroSciences greenhouses through Noble Industries. Her favorite things included her cats, pet snakes, her chickens, jigsaw puzzles, reality cop shows and violent weather. She collected playing cards and retro-Coca-Cola memorabilia. She loved Indiana University basketball and the Colts. She was very social and had a spirit that attracted an army of earth-bound angels into her realm. She was a sweet and patient woman. Everyone who knew and cared for her, fell in love with her. She was a huge part of her family's life and will be deeply missed by many. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert H. and Betty Jane Addleman and her sister, Laura Addleman. She is survived by her siblings, Cristina Addleman of Brownsburg, Clare Snyder (Gary) of Columbus, Ohio and Robert N. Addleman (Cindy) of Carmel, IN. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Emma Kurth (Michael & Eddie), Laura Apgear (Ben) & Ellen Snyder of Columbus, Ohio and Melanie Marcum (Nick) and Nicholas Addleman (Lauren) of Indianapolis. Visitation will be on March 9th at 12:00pm followed by a Service at 1:00pm at Matthews Mortuary, 690 E 56th Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112. There will be a graveside service to follow. Comments can be made on her webpage at www.matthewsmortuary.com . Contributions can be made to Noble at http://mynoblelife.org/give/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019