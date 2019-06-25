Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Leslie Clark Obituary
Leslie Clark

Indianapolis - Leslie Moffett Clark "Les", age 95, of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on July 3rd, 1923 in Millersburg, KY to the late Heber H. Clark and Alberta E. Moffett- Clark.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet R. Trulock of Indianapolis; his three grandsons, Patrick Steven Trulock (Megan) of Arlington, VA, Kevin Michael Trulock, M.D.(Danielle) of Shaker Heights, OH, and Nicholas Todd Trulock of Indianapolis, IN; as well as 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services ( 1458 South Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Barnabas Catholic Church (8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217) with prayers to be held prior to mass at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Calvary Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019
