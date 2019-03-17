|
|
Mr. Leslie David Brooks
Indianapolis, IN - Leslie "David" Brooks, 50 of Indianapolis, passed away on March 6, 2019.
David was born on December 18, 1968 in Indianapolis to the late Leslie Howard Brooks and LaDonna O'nita Kline Moore. David had a strong work ethic and worked as a mechanic for the City of Indianapolis for many years. He had a passion for working on cars and enjoyed being outdoors spending time fishing.
He leaves behind his sons, Nick Brooks (Alex Kelly), Jordan Brooks, Logan Brooks; grandchildren, Waylon, Brinley, Nora; siblings, Bobby Brooks (Lori Jo), Richard Walker from Florida, Joyce Ellen McCool from Texas; uncle, Leroy Brooks; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Doug Capps. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen Harrison; parents; siblings, Stanley "Grant" Kline and Leslie Howard Brooks Jr., "Rocky", along with his canine companion, Puppy.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-1:00pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm.
Memorial contribution's in Dave's honor may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019