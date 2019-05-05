Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Leslie Robinson
Leslie William Robinson


1924 - 2019
Leslie William Robinson Obituary
Leslie William Robinson

Indianapolis - Loving and devoted father and friend Leslie W. Robinson passed away at age 95 on Tuesday, April 30, surrounded by his family. Les was the son of Leslie Waldo Robinson and Faye Harlow Robinson, was born in Hannibal, Missouri, on February 5, 1924.

Les served in the Army in World War II and during the Korean War. He attended Joliet Junior College and earned his BA from the University of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his wives Barbara Jean (Ellis) in 1994 and Joan (Cox) in 2013. He is survived by his children, son Brad, daughter in law Catherine (Gardlo), son Gary, daughter in law Susan (Birtwhistle), daughter Marcia, step daughter Marsha Kelliher (Cox), step granddaughter Kyle and husband Zac Schenetzke, and great granddaughter Madeline Schenetzke.

Visitation will be at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 963 N. Girls School Rd., Indianapolis, from 4 - 7:00 pm on Monday, May 6, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm. A Graveside service will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 7.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to UMCOR or the Goodwill Foundation.

More information can be found on the Conkle Funeral Home website at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
