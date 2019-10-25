Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Lester A. Roberts Obituary
Lester A. Roberts

Carmel - Lester A. Roberts, 84, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away October 23, 2019. He was born January 14, 1935, in Hortonville, Indiana, the son of the late Pliny and Velma (Kellam) Roberts. He married Rose M. Gross from Greentown, Indiana, on July 6, 1957. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rose Roberts; three children, Teresa (Bob) Anderson, Mary (Kurt) Auzins, and Helen (Skip) Roberts-Sorg; three grandsons, Ryan (Kristen Dittus) Anderson, Kyle Anderson, and Graham Sorg; brother, Clifford (Dianna) Roberts; and sister-in-law, Charlene Roberts. He was preceded in passing by a sister, Lenora (Bob) Montgomery; and two brothers, Albert (Mary Lou) Roberts and Chester Roberts. Visitation will be from 10:00 am -11:00 am, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
