Lester A. Roberts
Carmel - Lester A. Roberts, 84, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away October 23, 2019. He was born January 14, 1935, in Hortonville, Indiana, the son of the late Pliny and Velma (Kellam) Roberts. He married Rose M. Gross from Greentown, Indiana, on July 6, 1957. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rose Roberts; three children, Teresa (Bob) Anderson, Mary (Kurt) Auzins, and Helen (Skip) Roberts-Sorg; three grandsons, Ryan (Kristen Dittus) Anderson, Kyle Anderson, and Graham Sorg; brother, Clifford (Dianna) Roberts; and sister-in-law, Charlene Roberts. He was preceded in passing by a sister, Lenora (Bob) Montgomery; and two brothers, Albert (Mary Lou) Roberts and Chester Roberts. Visitation will be from 10:00 am -11:00 am, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019