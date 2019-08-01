Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery Chapel
9001 Haverstick Rd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery Chapel
9001 Haverstick Rd.
Lewis Edward Rohrman


1922 - 2019
Lewis Edward Rohrman Obituary
Lewis Edward Rohrman

Indianapolis - Lewis Edward Rohrman, 96, passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1922 to the late Charles and Luella Rohrman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Rohrman; children, Edward L. (Peggy) Rohrman, Joseph A. (Sarah) Rohrman, and Dee Rohrman Allen; grandchildren, Clay Rohrman, Jamie (Dan) Brodnax, Joey (Becky) Watson, and Ashley Rohrman; and great grandchildren, Morgan Brodnax, Hailey Brodnax, Stryker Rohrman, Emerson Watson, and Joey Watson.

Memorial contributions can be given to St. Mary of the Woods-Nun Retirement.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11am-12noon at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery Chapel, 9001 Haverstick Rd., with the funeral mass immediately following at 12noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019
