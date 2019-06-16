Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indianapolis - Libby Montgomery, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 11, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1925 in Mattoon, IL to Raymond and Nellie Lewis. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN., with the service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions made to DAR. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019
