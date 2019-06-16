|
Libby Montgomery
Indianapolis - Libby Montgomery, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 11, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1925 in Mattoon, IL to Raymond and Nellie Lewis. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN., with the service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions made to DAR. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019