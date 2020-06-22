Lidija Lucija Odeiko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lidija's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lidija Lucija Odeiko

Indianapolis - Died peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN at the age of 90.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lidija will be held on Friday, June 26th at 11:30 am at St Luke Catholic Church in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lidija's name to Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home at 2345 W. 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or the Indianapolis Latvian Community Center at 1008 W 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Condolences and further information are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com. Private inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kalamazoo, Michigan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved