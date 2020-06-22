Lidija Lucija Odeiko
Indianapolis - Died peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN at the age of 90.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lidija will be held on Friday, June 26th at 11:30 am at St Luke Catholic Church in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lidija's name to Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home at 2345 W. 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or the Indianapolis Latvian Community Center at 1008 W 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Condolences and further information are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com. Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.