Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Lila H. Roeder


1931 - 2019
Lila H. Roeder Obituary
Lila H. Roeder

Indianapolis - Lila H. Roeder, passed away on July 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Rose Hill, IL on April 2, 1931 to the late, Hugh and Viola Hunt. During her career, Lila worked as a payment processor at the Ft. Benjamin Harrison Finance Center, where she earned several awards throughout her career, including Employee of the Year.

Lila had a great sense of humor, loved do-it-yourself projects, was an avid Colts fan and enjoyed attending shows at Beef & Boards. She was a beloved resident of Wyndmoore of Castleton and had a great love for the staff and residents there.

In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Roeder; son, Alan Whitmer; step-daughter, Lynn Beineke.

She is survived by her son, R. Rex Roeder (Carol); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:30-2:30pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis. Burial will be private in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
