Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lilburn "Jim" Stapp Jr.


1930 - 2019
Lilburn "Jim" Stapp Jr. Obituary
Lilburn "Jim" Stapp, Jr.

Indianapolis - 88, passed away July 27, 2019. He was born October 25, 1930 in Russell Springs, Kentucky to the late Lilburn and Eula Pierce Stapp, Sr. Lilburn retired from Conrail Railroad. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the VFW Ernie Pyle Post #1120. Lilburn proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road.

Lilburn is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Ivory) Stapp; children, Jeffrey Stapp (Connie), Lisa Lowery (Marty), Nancy Smith (Danny); sister, Lois Canter; brothers, Lynn, Rollin, Kenneth, and Robert Stapp; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mildred Lockhart and Phyllis Stapp. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 29, 2019
