|
|
Lillian C. Reynolds
Indianapolis - 94, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born July 28, 1924 in Scottsville, KY, to the late Cecil and Myrtle Gosnell. Lillian married Willie R. Reynolds, and he preceded her in death May 29, 1996. She was employed with Chrysler Corp. for over 31 years, retiring in 1979. Lillian was an active member of many churches throughout her lifetime.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3565 S. Keystone. Ave.
Lillian is survived by her loving children, Myrtle Barton, J. Donald Reynolds (Emma), Brenda Kempf (Art Kermode), Barbara Wright, Randall Reynolds, Rosie Stanton and Jeff Reynolds (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Jean Reynolds; 32 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and 53 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Gordon and John Reynolds; a daughter, Lucy Reynolds; and a grandson, Jeffrey Reynolds. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019