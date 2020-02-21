|
Lillian Faye Hadley
Venice FL - (Aug 27, 1926 - Feb 6, 2020)
Lillian Faye Hadley died peacefully at the age of 93. Born in Princeton, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Bell and the beloved wife of 62 years to the late William (Bill) Allen Hadley.
After graduating from Pennville High School in 1944 Lillian attended the Ball Memorial School of Nursing, Muncie, IN and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1947. Lillian was employed as a pediatric nurse at St. John's Hospital in Anderson, IN when she met the love of her life, Bill, on a blind date. They were married on December 23, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Pennville, IN. Early in their marriage the couple moved to Pendleton, IN to raise their family. In addition to being the devoted mother to four children, Lillian was the School Nurse for the Pendleton school system for twenty years.
Following their retirements, Lillian and Bill moved to Venice, FL where they enjoyed family, international travel, golf and their treasured pet, Petey. Lillian was an ace domino and card player. Many will miss spirited domino games with Lillian who was a worthy opponent until the end. She will be remembered for her dedication to family, humor, wit and colorful expressions.
Lillian is survived by four children, Kay Hadley, Gregg Hadley (wife Jane), Jill Hadley and Paul Hadley (wife Beth). Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Walter "Robert" Bell.
A memorial service to celebrate Lillian's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the "Memorial Fund" at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Rd., Venice FL 34293 or the Vintage Paws Sanctuary, a no kill shelter for senior dogs. https://vintagepaws.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020