Lillian Fern Mohler
Lillian Fern Mohler

Plainfield - Lillian "Fern" Mohler, 82 of Plainfield, passed away November 23, 2020. She was born on July 03, 1938 in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Charles Hubert and Elizabeth (Smith) Acton. Fern was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She also worked as a security agent at the Indianapolis Airport and then in the cafeteria at Robin Run Village. Fern shared her profound faith in the Lord God Almighty; by the way she lived her life. Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Mohler (Jeff Foreman) of Coatesville; brothers, Charles, Roger (Debbie), Hilton (Roxie) and Jeff Acton; sister, Linda Peterson (Charlie); daughter-in-law, Monique Mohler (Dave Luke) of Plainfield; grandchildren, Elaine Morgan (Mike), Elizabeth Woodruff (Stephen), Michael Mohler (Stephanie), Matthew Mohler, Benjamin Foreman; great grandchildren, Jayda Woodruff, Norah Woodruff, Izzy Morgan. Her son, John Mohler, preceded her in death in 2009. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with Pastor Jonathan Lilly officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service time in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome @ downsyndromeindiana.donordrive.com Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
