|
|
Dr. Lillian Scott Stokes
Dr. Lillian Scott Stokes peacefully transitioned from labor to reward the morning of November 24th. Prior to her passing, she served over 55 years as a registered nurse, and worked as a nurse educator at IUPUI from 1972 until her retirement in 2008. She was loved by many and was very active in the Indianapolis community including a number of board positions and active membership in several civic, service, and professional organizations including Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., American Nurses Association, Indiana State Nurses Association, Links, Inc., Coalition of 100 Black Women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Witherspoon Presbyterian Church.
Lillian is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; children Scott (Chandria) and Robyn; 3 grandchildren; aunt Ellomethea Dixon Hueston; sisters Queenie Taft and JoAnn (Monroe) Rountree; and brothers James (Geneva) Gatlin and Paul Gatlin. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday November 30 at 12pm with visitation from 9am to 12pm at Covenant Community Church, Indianapolis, IN. A homegoing and burial service will take place in Greenville, NC.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019