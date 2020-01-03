|
|
Lillie Mae Burris
Lillie Mae Burris was called to Heaven on January 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Hoyt Burris in 1974. Lillie was one of ten children born to Clarence and Lula Davis of Scottsville, Kentucky on March 28, 1929. Lillie was a beautician, business owner, artist and humanitarian. Lillie was a light in the world and her love of life and independent spirit influenced many people over her long, blessed life. She was loved and will be missed by all she touched. Lillie is survived by three children, one daughter-in-law, ten grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 form 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. SR 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020