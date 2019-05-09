|
Lilyan Milkowski
Cedar City, Utah - Departed this life May 2, 2019. She was born July 9, 1919 in Jersey City, NJ to Peter & Aleksandra Milkowski. She is survived by her nieces, Patricia Young and Mary Schaefer; nephew, Michael Mills and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10th at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery Chapel. Entombment follows at the cemetery. On line condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019