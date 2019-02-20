Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linal Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linal "Buck" Alford


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linal "Buck" Alford Obituary
Linal "Buck" Alford

Indianapolis - 85, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born March 13, 1933 in Bowling Green, KY, to the late William G. and Mary Alford. Buck married Nancy Flora, and she preceded him in death October 11, 2007. He was employed as a foreman for General Devices for over twenty years. Buck loved working on cars, collecting antiques and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Buck is survived by his siblings, W.G. Alford (Jerle), George Alford, William Thomas Alford, Geraldine Minton and Mary Wilson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers; and four sisters. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.