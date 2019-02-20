|
|
Linal "Buck" Alford
Indianapolis - 85, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born March 13, 1933 in Bowling Green, KY, to the late William G. and Mary Alford. Buck married Nancy Flora, and she preceded him in death October 11, 2007. He was employed as a foreman for General Devices for over twenty years. Buck loved working on cars, collecting antiques and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Buck is survived by his siblings, W.G. Alford (Jerle), George Alford, William Thomas Alford, Geraldine Minton and Mary Wilson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers; and four sisters. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019