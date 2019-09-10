|
|
Lincoln Oliver Howard
Indianapolis - 89, passed away September 8, 2019. He was born February 4, 1930 in Annadel, TN, to the late W. Lindsey and Jennie Howard. Lincoln proudly served his country in the U.S. 82nd Air Borne Division of the U.S. Army. He married Judith N. Underwood, June 11, 1954, and was employed in construction, specifically window installation for many years. Lincoln was a member of Glaziers Local Union #1165, an avid fisherman, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Tuesday at 12 noon.
Lincoln is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Judith N. Howard; children, Timothy W. Howard and Belinda Freeman (George); siblings, Herbert Howard (Marcella), Rosalie Gonder and Clifford Howard (Rose Mary); grandchildren, Jason Oliver Howard (Adrian), Joshua Wayne Howard, Jessica Dawn Youngs (David), G. Scot Freeman (April), Todd Michael Freeman (Mary), Rodney Tyler Freeman (Jennifer), Bruce Cannon (Kimberly) and Beth Chodyk (Nelson); and many great-grandchildren. A daughter, Kimberly Diane Howard, preceded him in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019