Linda A. Yager
Linda A. Yager

FORTVILLE - Linda A. Yager, died Nov. 4, 2020. She retired from the Social Security Administration as a claim's representative.

She is survived by her sons Gregory S. and Jeffrey A. (Kristina) Yager; 4 grandchildren; sisters Janice Threet, and Judy (Carl) Hickle; brother Donald G. (Karen) Whiteside, brother-in-law Carmel Vaughn.

Calling: Mon, Nov 9, 202 from 4 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral service: Tues, Nov 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Online condolences www.sealsfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Seals Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
