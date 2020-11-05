Linda A. Yager
FORTVILLE - Linda A. Yager, died Nov. 4, 2020. She retired from the Social Security Administration as a claim's representative.
She is survived by her sons Gregory S. and Jeffrey A. (Kristina) Yager; 4 grandchildren; sisters Janice Threet, and Judy (Carl) Hickle; brother Donald G. (Karen) Whiteside, brother-in-law Carmel Vaughn.
Calling: Mon, Nov 9, 202 from 4 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral service: Tues, Nov 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Online condolences www.sealsfuneralhome.com
.