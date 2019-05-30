|
Linda Ann Briscoe
Carmel - Linda Ann Briscoe, 71, passed away May 23, 2019. She was born August 4, 1947, in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of the late Edward Timothy and Barbara (Girvin) Mahoney. She married Bill Briscoe on November 26, 1976.
Linda was an active member of Woodland Country Club and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bill Briscoe; three daughters, Kim (Tom) Goyda, Liz (Dave Fink) Money, Jen (Matt Sharrett) Money; two step-children, Rob (Rosemary) Briscoe and Anne (Rob) Locke; eight grandchildren, Emily, Brian, Molly, Megan, Sarah, Jo, Ashley, and Conner; and a sister, Carol (Scott) Swank.
A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Woodland Country Club, 100 Woodland Lane. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, 49 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019