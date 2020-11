Linda BillsAvon - Linda Sue Bills72, Avon, passed away November 12, 2020. Linda held an associate degree in business from Indiana Wesleyan University and had worked for the Town of Danville. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband Larrie Chambers. Survivors include husband John Bills; children Rick (Jennifer) Chambers, Robert Chambers, Ronald (Allegra) Chambers and Rachel (Steven) Rudd; stepchildren Stephen (Toni) Bills, David Bills, Lori Poynter, and Linda (Steven) Eggers; brother David Lee; sisters Debbie Templin, Priscilla Lehman, and Peggy Cummins; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be held at West Ridge Park Cemetery.