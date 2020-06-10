Linda BrizendineBrownsburg - Linda went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Born June 12, 1937 to Oral and Marguerite Carter in Clermont, Indiana. Linda married Charles Brizendine in Clermont, Indiana, December 5, 1953. She was a member of the Jaycees for many years and enjoyed socializing with others at the Brownsburg American Legion, golfing and playing cards. Linda loved spending time with those closest with her. She will be dearly missed by her sister, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.Preceding her in death was her husband Charles Brizendine, her brother Donald Carter and her parents. Surviving is her sister Joyce Appleget, her children, Karen (John) Metcalf, Steve (Jane) Brizendine, Kevin (April) Brizendine, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.