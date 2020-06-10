Linda Brizendine
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Brizendine

Brownsburg - Linda went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Born June 12, 1937 to Oral and Marguerite Carter in Clermont, Indiana. Linda married Charles Brizendine in Clermont, Indiana, December 5, 1953. She was a member of the Jaycees for many years and enjoyed socializing with others at the Brownsburg American Legion, golfing and playing cards. Linda loved spending time with those closest with her. She will be dearly missed by her sister, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husband Charles Brizendine, her brother Donald Carter and her parents. Surviving is her sister Joyce Appleget, her children, Karen (John) Metcalf, Steve (Jane) Brizendine, Kevin (April) Brizendine, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved