Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lantry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Carol Lantry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Carol Lantry Obituary
Linda Carol Lantry

Indianapolis IN - Linda Carol Lantry, 66, passed away March 26, 2020. She was a Program Manager for Allscripts. Linda was a graduate of I.U. and a member of several professional organizations. She was also a member of the Black Hat Society- Irvington. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Qualls; mother, Lucille Fleer; brother, Mike (Patricia) Lantry; step-children, Laura Box, Joshua (Amy McKee) Reynolds, Justin (Angie) Reynolds and Nick (Ashley) Reynolds; niece, Casey Chadsey; nephew, Brian Lantry and 5 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -