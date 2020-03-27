|
|
Linda Carol Lantry
Indianapolis IN - Linda Carol Lantry, 66, passed away March 26, 2020. She was a Program Manager for Allscripts. Linda was a graduate of I.U. and a member of several professional organizations. She was also a member of the Black Hat Society- Irvington. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Qualls; mother, Lucille Fleer; brother, Mike (Patricia) Lantry; step-children, Laura Box, Joshua (Amy McKee) Reynolds, Justin (Angie) Reynolds and Nick (Ashley) Reynolds; niece, Casey Chadsey; nephew, Brian Lantry and 5 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020