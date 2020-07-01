Linda Cooper
Clayton - M. Linda Cooper, 92, of Clayton, went home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2020. She died peacefully at home with her family. Linda was born to Lee and Gretchen Peyton on February 7, 1928 in New Castle, IN. She was a 1945 graduate of Clayton High School. She married Leland Cooper on June 23, 1946. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Leland; two sons, Michael (Ruth) Cooper, and Daniel (Jo) Cooper; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Carol Peyton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Peyton, and sister, Barbara Winks. She retired from Duke Energy in 1988 after 33 years of service. Linda was a member of Belleville Bible Church. Following her retirement she and Leland enjoyed traveling spending many winters in Texas and Florida. The highlight of their travels came in later years when they discovered international traveling. First to the British Isles, then the Baltic Sea Cruise to Russia, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Italy. But the best of the best was their trip to the Middle East touring Israel and Egypt. They both agreed Egypt was their favorite. Funeral services and visitation were private. There will be no planned memorial services at a later date.