Linda Darlene CarverSanford, FL - Linda Darlene Carver 69, of Sanford, Florida passed away of natural causes on June 15, 2020.Born July 31, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was born to Raymond Schnitker and Jaqueline Schnitker.She is survived by her son, Christopher (Kristen) Haysley; granddaughter, Karissa Haysley of Heathrow, FL; nephew, Justin Schnitker of Ft. Myers, FL; and niece, Amanda Schnitker of Indianapolis.Linda graduated from George Washington High School in Indianapolis in 1969. After a long and successful career in building material sales, Linda followed her real passion and opened The Karyina Center, a health and wellness center in San Diego, CA. Linda then moved to Florida to be closer to her son and family, and subsequently decided to pursue a college degree in alternative medicine. Linda earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from Everglades University and graduated Summa Cum Lade in 2012.Son, Devin Haysley; two brothers: Michael Schnitker and Ronald Schnitker; and parents all preceded her. Linda was cremated and her ashes were placed with her parents and brothers at Washington Park East Cemetery at her wishes.Linda was a three-time breast cancer survivor and would have turned 70 at the end of this month. At this time the family ask that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Linda can donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation on or around her birthday July 31st.