Linda E. McPhail
Indianapolis - Linda Elizabeth (Eid) McPhail, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, with a funeral service immediately following. Linda will be laid to rest with her parents in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to her church.
To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019