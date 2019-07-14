Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Tabernacle
902 Fletcher Avenue
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Tabernacle
902 Fletcher Avenue
McCordsville - Linda E. Wiley, 69, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born February 18, 1950 in Lafayette, IN, to Gene and Virginia E. Davis Holmes. Linda graduated in 1968 from East Tipp High School in Lafayette and from Indiana Business College. She was a bookkeeper for Robert Young Mobile Home Sales for 30 years, retiring in 2009. Linda was a member of Calvary Tabernacle for the past 10 years and was previously a member of Christian Tabernacle for 25 years. She always wanted to give to the church and she did this through her talent with flowers. Her heart of giving is unsurpassed. Linda was baptized and a member of Christ Memorial Temple in Lafayette, where she married Gary L. Wiley, September 21, 1969.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Avenue.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Gary L. Wiley; son, Andrew S. Wiley; daughter, Ja'Nene E. Gillam (Brian); grandchildren; Ashton L. and Micaela K. Gillam, Aaron S., Dylan S., and Shane Wiley; great-grandchildren; Hallie B., Natalie C., Kaydin S., and Sinah M. Wiley; and brothers, Douglas G. Holmes (Donna) and Randall J. Holmes (Marcella). She was preceded in death by her father, Gene E. Holmes. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Christian School. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
