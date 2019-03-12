|
|
Linda Edwards Lee
Indianapolis - Linda Edwards Lee, 84, passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. On Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St Luke Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019