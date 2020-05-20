Linda F. CarrollJanuary 12, 1943-May 16, 2020Linda was born in Indianapolis to the late Robert and Jane (Ferguson) Faris and lived most her life in the city, until she moved to Las Vegas three years ago. She married Michael Anthony Carroll in 1964. Michael preceded her in death in 1992, as well as her brother Anthony J. Farisin 1980. Mother to Kerry Carroll Davis of Las Vegas, NV; Paula Carroll Fullmer of Virginia Beach, VA; and Michael A. Carroll Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO. Grandmother to six grandchildren:Max, Zoe and Roy Fullmer and Robert, Nilah and Lucy Carroll.In addition to raising her three children, she initially worked as a parochial school teacher advancing professionally to Director of Operations for the White River Park State Games with Indiana Sports Corporation in the mid 1980's. Subsequently, Linda was inducted into theWhite River Park State Games Hall of Fame in 1997. She continued her career as Assistant Athletic Director at I.U.P.U.I. in the athletics department. After retiring in 2002, Linda continued to volunteer with the USO and multiple youth reading programs. She enjoyed supporting and participating in various church ministries and community non-profit organizations.Linda was warm, generous and witty. She loved to host holiday gatherings for family and friends. No matter how challenging the logistics, Linda loved to attend various family events across the country. She shared openly what was on her mind. She was an avid sports fan and greatly enjoyed expressing her creativity through various arts and crafts, especially making handmade greeting cards. Linda cherished playing a good competitive Euchre game with family and friends, and derived great pleasure in a hard fought victory. Mostly, she treasured spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved, retired racing greyhound, Smoke Magic.Current Covid-19 restrictions in Indiana necessitate a private burial at Crown Hill cemetery.Pending lifted restrictions, a Funeral Mass and memorial service will follow on a date to be determined. Linda was especially fond of supporting the following organizations, where memorial contributions would be most welcome:Tiny Spirits (Las Vegas, NV) www.tinyspirits.orgSecond Helpings (Indianapolis) www.secondhelpings.orgPrison Greyhounds (Indianapolis) www.prisongreyhounds.orgCaptain Joseph's House (Port Angeles, WA) www.captainjosephhousefoundation.orgArrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North