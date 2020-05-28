Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Faye Neely



Ms. Linda Faye Neely 58 of Indianapolis, passed away May 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Wed. June 3, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to Service time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store