Linda Faye Neely
Ms. Linda Faye Neely 58 of Indianapolis, passed away May 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Wed. June 3, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to Service time.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020.