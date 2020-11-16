1/1
Linda Gail (Smith) Card
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Gail (Smith) Card

Greenfield - Linda Gail (Smith) Card, 68, of Greenfield, IN passed away on November 14, 2020. Linda was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 10, 1951 to parents, Willie E. and Bonnie Pauline (Rush) Smith. She was a graduate of Howe High School and went on to earn her master's degree in Business Administration from Indiana Central College. During her career, Linda worked as a collections specialist at Hancock Regional Hospital.

Linda enjoyed amateur radio and was a member of the American Radio Relay League. Her HAM Radio call sign was N9W0. She was also a member of the Indiana Astronomical Association.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry Card; brother, Gary Smith; and sister, Barbara Martin.

Linda will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved