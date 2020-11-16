Linda Gail (Smith) CardGreenfield - Linda Gail (Smith) Card, 68, of Greenfield, IN passed away on November 14, 2020. Linda was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 10, 1951 to parents, Willie E. and Bonnie Pauline (Rush) Smith. She was a graduate of Howe High School and went on to earn her master's degree in Business Administration from Indiana Central College. During her career, Linda worked as a collections specialist at Hancock Regional Hospital.Linda enjoyed amateur radio and was a member of the American Radio Relay League. Her HAM Radio call sign was N9W0. She was also a member of the Indiana Astronomical Association.Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry Card; brother, Gary Smith; and sister, Barbara Martin.Linda will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.