Linda Gregson
1941 - 2020
Linda Gregson

Linda Ann Gregson, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 19, 1941 to the late James and Eva (Freeland) Keene in Sumner, Tennessee.

Linda was a graduate of Southport High School and attended Indiana Central for 2 years. She worked for Inland Container Co. and Boehringer Mannheim. Linda attended Castleton United Methodist Church and was active in Crossroads Rehabilitation Guild. She was also a Brownie Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and enjoyed her children's activities.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jay L. Gregson II; daughter, Kimberly Lynn Reckenbeil with husband Eric; son, Christopher Jay Gregson; and grandsons, Nathaniel Joseph Reckenbeil, Matthew Christopher Gregson, Michael Zachary Gregson, and Jacob Nolyn Reckenbeil.

Private family services will be held with burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
