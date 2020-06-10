Linda Hunter



Indianapolis - Linda Hunter, 74 of Indianapolis, passed away on June 6, 2020 from injuries suffered in an accident.



Linda was born October 5, 1945 to Max and Betty Wise Clark. A lifelong Indianapolis resident, Linda was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. She was very involved in the Tech Alumni Association for many years serving on the board, helping to organize reunions, and creating programs and scholarships. Linda was a life-long member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and served as the church's secretary for more than 40 years.



Linda loved to travel and was fortunate to have seen much of the world. She became a travel agent so she could help others see the world. She was a diehard sports fan and cherished trips to the Indy 500 with family every year.



Linda fiercely loved her family and friends. She found so much joy in spending time with them. She loved doing things for others and will be remembered lovingly by so many.



Linda is survived by her loving husband Ron Hunter; Sister Deborah Helfrich (Gary Eaton) Children: Tim (Leigh) Bair; Tami (Mark) Schaafsma; Stuart (Lynda) Hunter; Jayme (Jake) Hunter-Moss; Twelve grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church or to the Arsenal Technical High School Alumni Association.









