Linda Hunter
1945 - 2020
Linda Hunter

Indianapolis - Linda Hunter, 74 of Indianapolis, passed away on June 6, 2020 from injuries suffered in an accident.

Linda was born October 5, 1945 to Max and Betty Wise Clark. A lifelong Indianapolis resident, Linda was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. She was very involved in the Tech Alumni Association for many years serving on the board, helping to organize reunions, and creating programs and scholarships. Linda was a life-long member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and served as the church's secretary for more than 40 years.

Linda loved to travel and was fortunate to have seen much of the world. She became a travel agent so she could help others see the world. She was a diehard sports fan and cherished trips to the Indy 500 with family every year.

Linda fiercely loved her family and friends. She found so much joy in spending time with them. She loved doing things for others and will be remembered lovingly by so many.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Ron Hunter; Sister Deborah Helfrich (Gary Eaton) Children: Tim (Leigh) Bair; Tami (Mark) Schaafsma; Stuart (Lynda) Hunter; Jayme (Jake) Hunter-Moss; Twelve grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 5009 E. 21st Street in Indianapolis. Masks must be worn indoors. Linda loved auto racing, the Colts, the Yankees, traveling, Tech High School, and volunteering. The dress code for the celebration is casual and the family encourages you to wear clothing that reflects her involvement and interests.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
