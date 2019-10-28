|
Linda Irene Swain
Indianapolis - 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones after her long illness.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Swain; father, Ira Lee; mother Louise (Gedig) Lee; and niece, Elizabeth Matthew.
Linda retired from St. Vincent Hospital after 30 years of working in the medical records department. She worked in Lawrence Township Schools, serving lunch for a few years until she became ill.
Linda will be remembered for her compassionate, loving heart and always putting others before herself. Linda's hobbies consisted of making Sunday dinners for the family and taking care of everyone, making sure they did not go without. Linda was the happiest when she was doting on her 2 granddaughters, making sure they were spoiled to the fullest.
She is survived by her son, William Swain; daughter, Kristen (Jason) Deiwert; granddaughters, Sydney and Sophia Deiwert; sister, Lisa Lee; brothers, Tom Lee, Steve (Debbie) Lee and Jeffrey Lee; her beloved niece whom she helped raise, Alexis Lee, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4th at 10:00 AM at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019