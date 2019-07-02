|
Linda Jean Fowler
Clayton - 77, passed away June 29, 2019. She was born October 17, 1941 in Tipton, IN to the late Laverne and Harriet Williams Robinson. Linda graduated from Arsenal Tech High School and was employed at Detroit Diesel Allison for 30 years, retiring in 2004. She attended Crossroads Church of Avon, was a member of UAW Local #933, and the Red Hat Society.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services Wednesday at 12 noon.
Linda is survived by her loving and devoted sons, Jeffrey L. Robinson (Mona L.) and Brian K. Fowler (Elizabeth Ann); nine grandchildren, Brandy N. McGuire, James C. McGuire, Jr., Dustin L. McGuire (Kristina), Brittany L. McGuire, Kristyana L. Robinson, Jeffrey L. Robinson, Jr. (Gabrielle), Shelby E. Williams, Lloyd K. Fowler, and Connor I. Fowler; three sisters, Patricia L. Scott, Deanna L. Deem, and Donna K. Ege; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Tami Jo Phillips-McGuire; and her brother, Billie Joe Robinson. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 2, 2019