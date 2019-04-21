|
|
Linda Jean McKee Vittorio Battreall
Indianapolis - Linda Jean McKee Vittorio Battreall
81, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 5, 2019 in Miami, FL. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 pm with visitation from 11 am till service time at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at American Legion Post #64, 601 South Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to HVAF (Hoosiers Veterans Assistance Foundation). www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019