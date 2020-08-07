Linda Jeanne (Hall) Mead
Carmel - Linda Jeanne (Hall) Mead, 77, of Carmel, Indiana died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living in Phoenix, Arizona, where she received wonderful care for five years. Americare Hospice and Palliative Care also tended to her needs with kindness and compassion.
Linda was born on August 29, 1942 in Bedford, IN to Lenvil Ralph and Betty (Arnold) Hall, both of whom preceded her in death. She was raised with two siblings in northside Indianapolis. After graduating from Broad Ripple High School in 1960, she attended Butler University, receiving a B.S. Education degree in 1964.
College was a time when Linda forged lifelong friendships as a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Typically, she displayed great energy while participating in the many activities of college life. Since that time, her sorority connection continued and remained a priority as she met monthly with her Kappy sisters for lunch/bridge and traveled annually to a cabin in Brown County for "Kappa Kamp".
For over 35 years she lived in Carmel, IN, lovingly raising two sons, Greg and Curtis- always an avid supporter of their varied pursuits from sports to music. She was a loyal friend with a servant's heart, helping many in her community by providing meals, dog sitting, and leading the HOA. Her dog, Sully, was greatly loved and her friends were blessed with gifts of homemade fudge and Mexican Wedding Cakes. Christmas was by far her favorite time of the year and she loved singing in Church.
In addition to teaching junior high, Linda was employed by Broad Ripple Nursing Home as the Activities Director and later as the Administrator. Her true calling was her career in Real Estate, working for Hinshaw Realty, AHM Graves and F.C. Tucker, always the "team player". Her relationships with her co-workers and clients were especially important to her, exemplified by her involvement in the company social events and her willingness to help others.
Linda is survived by her two children, Greg (Maureen) Mead and Curtis (Katie) Mead; her grandchildren, Tyler, Marli, Atlas, and Oakes; her brother, Larry (Susan) Hall; her sister, Cindy (Peter) Kirles; and seven nieces and nephews. She left a lasting impact on many and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services pending.
Donations may be sent to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's foundation https://www.alzinfo.org
.